NZ vs IND News
India look to level series in final ODI against New Zealand
India meets New Zealand in the second of the three-game ODI series here at Seddon Park in Hamilton.The Indian cricket team are looking to end their limited-overs cricket streak in
weather is not in our hands, it's something we can't control: Arshdeep Singh
India's young pace sensation Arshdeep Singh said teams couldn't control the weather, adding that in his opinion there wasn't much of a difference between the ODI and T20I formats.T
New Zealand vs India, 3rd ODI, Dream 11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket
India and New Zealand will meet in the third and final ODI of the three-game series on Wednesday at Hagley Oval in Christchurch after the second game was a failure.After the second
New Zealand-India Second ODI abandoned due to rain
Rain played spoilsport as the second ODI between New Zealand and India was canceled after a lengthy delay. However, the hosts picked up crucial Super League points to move up to 3r
They are an outdated ODI team - Michael Vaughan slams India after losing first ODI
India lost seven wickets in the opening match between ODI and New Zealand at Eden Park in Auckland on Friday (November 25). Tom Latham and Kane Williamson produced a 221-run unbeat
Best Player in the World - Kane Williamson praise for Suryakumar Yadav
New Zealand cricket team captain Kane Williamson gave praise to Indian national cricket team middle batter Suryakumar Yadav after the second T20I game of the three-game series on S
New Zealand vs India, 2nd T20, Dream 11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket
The second IT20 between New Zealand and India starts on Sunday evening at the Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui. Not a single ball was bowled and there was not even a toss before the first
NZ vs IND: 1st T20, Match abondend due to rain
India's white ball tour of New Zealand began with the first T20I being washed out in Wellington without a toss.Due to constant rain, both sides were moved indoors. Apart from a ver
New Zealand vs India, 1st T20, Dream 11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket
The inaugural T20I between India (NZ) and New Zealand (NZ) takes place on Friday 18th November at the Sky Stadium in Wellington. Before the game, here is everything you need to kno
Guptill and Boult dropped from New Zealand squad against India
Martin Guptill and Trent Boult have been left out of New Zealand's T20I and ODI squads for the upcoming home series against India, which is due to start in Wellington on November 1
Williamson and Boult likely to be rested for India series
New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson and senior pacer Trent Boult are reportedly rested for a stretch of the upcoming home series against India. The Men in Blue are scheduled to tou