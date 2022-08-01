Nurul Hasa Sohan News
BCB to reveal T20I captaincy decision after Zimbabwe series
Bangladesh are playing athree-match T20 series against Zimbabwe with regular captain of T20IMahmudullah Riyad rested. Wicket-keeper batsman Nurul Hasan Sohan is acting asinterim ca
Bangladesh players happy on occasion of resuming cricket
After Coronavirus Pandemic halted all the cricketic events , Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) was in dilemma about the resumption of cricket. At last cricketers are returning to the
Khulna Division reclaim NCL title
Khulna Division have reclaimed the National Cricket League (NCL) title after they thrashed Dhaka Division in the final round of the 21st edition of the tournament. The champion sid
Tigers depart for the Caribbean
Bangladesh national cricket team has flown towards the Caribbean to play the full series comprised of two Test matches, three one day internationals and three T20 international mat
Shakib fined 25% of match fees, earns 1 demerit points
For it was all started on account of an erroneous field umpiring, Bangladesh skipper Shakib Al Hasan and out of playing eleven cricketer Nurul Hasan Sohan were not fallen under har
Sylhet confirm three local players including Nasir
Ahead of the fifth season of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL), the newest franchise of the tournament, Sylhet Sixers have roped in three local players all-rounder Nasir Hossain,
Where cricketers to celebrate Eid festival
As the moon has sighted after the 29th of Ramadan, the biggest festival of Muslim Ummah the Holy Eid-ul-Fitr is going to be celebrated country wide on Monday. (বাংলায় পড়ুতেঃ যেখানে