Bangladesh's Ziaur Rahman helps Northern Warriors defend 79-run in Abu Dhabi T10
Northern Warriors displayed theart of defending a moderate total and sunk Delhi Bulls by 13 runs in the 25thmatch of the Abu Dhabi T10 at the Zayed Cricket Stadium. Delhi’s bowling
Kohler-Cadmore, Thushara help Deccan Gladiators blow away Northern Warriors
Tom Kohler-Cadmore’s blisteringknock of 69 off just 19 balls studded with a shower of eight sixes and fourboundaries, and Nuwan Thushara’s deadly four-wicket spell blew away Northe
Shakib Al Hasan in Abu Dhabi T10 League despite not playing this season
Shakib Al Hasan, the team's iconand brand ambassador, appeared in the gallery. On such a day, Bangla Tigers wonagainst the Northern Warriors in a thrilling match. This is their sec
Bangla Tigers stop Northern Warriors’ spirited chase by 2 runs in front of a packed stadium
It was a great treat for theSunday crowd that filled every seat at the Zayed Cricket Stadium. The 16thmatch of the Abu Dhabi T10 enthralled everyone with David Miller living up toh
New York Strikers win low-scoring intense battle over Northern Warriors
A spirited bowling display by NewYork Strikers restricted Northern Warriors to 88 for 3 in 10 overs. NorthernWarriors, however, refused to surrender easily and fought till the last
Northern Warriors’ Kennar Lewis, Hazratullah Zazai whip Team Abu Dhabi’s attack for a 10-wicket win
Northern Warriors opener KennarLewis and Hazratullah Zazai thrashed Team Abu Dhabi’s bowling attack to breezeto a ten-wicket win with one over to spare in the sixth match of the Ab
Bangla Tigers sign Taskin Ahmed, Northern Warriors rope in Ziaur Rahman for Abu Dhabi T10 2023
Bangladesh star pacer TaskinAhmed has been signed by Bangla Tiger for the upcoming edition of the Abu DhabiT10 League. Taskin got the team in the lastyear also. Deccan Gladiators s
Shakib shines in bowling again but Bangla Tigers register third straight defeat
Bangla Tigers have succumbed to athird-straight defeat in the Abu Dhabi T10 League on Sunday (November 27). Thisteam Northern Warriors beat them by 6 wickets. Bangladesh star all-r
Abu Dhabi T10 League: Full player list of all 8 teams
The players' draft of the sixthseason of the Abu Dhabi T10 League was held on Monday night. Nurul Hasan Sohan,Mrittunjoy Chowdhury, Taskin Ahmed, and Mustafizur Rahman have been se
Watch: Waseem makes hilarious mistakes in T10 league
The game between Northern Warriors and Deccan Gladiators entertained the fans in many ways. Talking about the match, Warriors gave everything to beef up their scorecard. They poste
Watch: Shirtless Mustafa chases the ball, fails to stop a boundary
The ongoing edition of the Abu Dhabi T10 league continues to entertain the fans in many different ways. The league bad begun once recently and it had already witnessed plenty of in
T10 League 2021: Full squads
Eight teams will compete in the fourth edition of Abu Dhabi T10 League from January 28 to February 6.The teams are divided into two groups: Group A and B.Group A: Bangla Tigers, De