Virat Kohli closes in on regaining No. 1 spot in ICC ODI Batting Rankings
Virat Kohli's bid to reclaim the title as the world's top-ranked ODI player has gained further momentum after the Indian star gained good ground in the latest update of MRF Tyres ODI Rankings.
Keshav Maharaj becomes No 1 ODI bowler in latest ICC rankings
South African spinner Keshav Maharaj became the No. 1 bowler in ODIs ahead of the start of the 2023 World Cup semifinals. At the top, he overtook Indian fast bowler Mohammed Siraj.
Joe Root replace Labuschagne to become new No. 1 ICC Test Batter rankings
Marnus Labuschagne's reign as the world's top Test batsman is over as England's Joe Root has replaced the Australian at the top of the latest ICC men's Test batsman rankings.
ICC apologizes for technical ranking error showing India as No. 1 Tests side
The ICC has officially apologized for the technical error in its ranking system that briefly showed India to become the world's No. 1 test team. Australia was later brought back to the top.