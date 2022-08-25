
Nizakat Khan News
thumb

Hong Kong beat UAE to qualify for Asia Cup 2022

Finally, the sixth team of theAsia Cup has been finalized. Hong Kong have qualified for the tournamentorganized by the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) after defeating the United AramEm

thumb

T20 WC 2022: Hong Kong skipper Nizakat Khan hopeful that his team can qualify

It's been six years since Hong Kong last honored the ICC Men's T20 World Cup, but captain Nizakat Khan is confident his country can return in 2022.Hong Kong missed the 2021 edition

