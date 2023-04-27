Nishan Madhushanaka News
Dual double hundreds and a century keep Sri Lanka in driver's seat in Galle Test
Sri Lanka started the day being well ahead of Ireland and they didn't missed the mojo as they continued to keep their truck going. They scored a record breaking 704 losing only 3 w
Twin centuries and a brisk fifty propel Sri Lanka to the driver's seat in Galle test
Sri Lanka replied Ireland with the best way possible. It was turning out to be a very good day for the Lankan batters. They made toil hard for the Irish bowlers and gave away only
Ireland piles up runs before Sri Lankan openers carnage
Ireland started exactly from where they left off last day. Lorcan Tucker was knocked over by Vishwa Fernando in the earlier of the day 2. But Paul Stirling and Curtis Campher didn’