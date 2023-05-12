
  • Nilakshi de Silva
Nilakshi de Silva News
Nilakhshi, bowlers help Sri Lanka win the T20I series

Sri Lankan women thumped the Bangladesh women by 44 runs and won the series by 2-1. After losing the first T20I, the Lankan women's came with 2 wins to snatch the series from the h

Sri Lanka confirm semi-final spot defeating Bangladesh in rain-hit match

Sri Lanka have beaten Bangladeshby 3 runs in the rain-affected Women’s T20 Asia Cup match on Monday (October10) in Sylhet. The Tigresses came very close to victory but could not ab

