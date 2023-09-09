
Nihaduzzaman News
thumb

Chattogram Challengers retain Shuvagata Hom, Ziaur Rahman, Nihaduzzaman

The next season of BangladeshPremier League (BPL) is scheduled to be held in January-February next year. Theteams have started to prepare ahead of BPL. Already, the teams are bring

thumb

Joy half-century, Yasir blitz propel Khulna to seven wicket win over Chattogram

Khulna Tigers beat ChattogramChallengers comfortably by a big margin of 7 wickets in the Bangladesh PremierLeague (BPL) on Friday. With the win, Khulna Tigers climb to the top four

thumb

Afif, Rasooli blast fifties in dominant Chattogram Challengers win

Dhaka Dominators and ChattogramChallengers met in the 12th ongoing Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) match on Saturday(January 15). Chattogram beat Dhaka by a big margin of 8 wickets

