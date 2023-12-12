
New Zealand XI News
thumb

New Zealand XI announced for warm-up match against Bangladesh

New Zealand conditions are alwaysdifficult for Bangladesh. It also takes time to adjust to the weather, thewicket, and the pitch. Thus the Tigers will play warm-up matches before t

thumb

Bangladesh women beat New Zealand XI by 7 wickets

Bangladesh women's teamrestricted the New Zealand XI to 125 runs after batting first on Wednesday(November 30). In reply, the Tigers reached the target with 12 balls and 7wickets i

thumb

Rahi, Taskin run through NZ XI in warm-up game

Bangladesh have started New Zealand tour well as the bowlers put on a show in the two-day warm-up game against New Zealand XI at Bay OvalNo.2, Tauranga.The visiting captain Mominul

thumb

McConchie to lead New Zealand XI against Tigers

Bangladesh cricket team are now in New Zealand to play a bilateral series of 3 ODIs, 3 T20Is and 2 Test matches against the blackcaps. This series will start from 26 December with

