New Zealand vs South Africa News
Kane Williamson steers New Zealand to their first ever test series victory over South Africa
New Zealand thrashed South Africa by 7 wickets on Friday (16th February) to win the first test series ever against South Africa in home or away. Kane Williamson's majestic 133* off
The game hangs in balance after day 3 at Seddon Park
The second test between New Zealand Vs South Africa hangs in balance after day 3. William ORourke's maiden five fer helped New Zealand wrap up South Africa's innings for a mid 235
Ravindra's 3 wicket haul gives New Zealand edge in the first day of second test
South Africa posted 220-6 after day 1 in the second test. Rachin Ravindra took 3 wickets and scrapped South Africa to 220 for 6 down. Ruan De Swardt's unbeaten 55* helped South Afr
Persistent rain makes Dunedin Test end in draw
The first Test between New Zealand and South Africa in Dunedin was abandoned as a draw on Sunday after heavy rain washed out the fifth and final day's play, leaving both sides frus