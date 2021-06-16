New Zealand vs Pakistan 2020/21 News
Home dominance, Brisk pacers, No.1 Test team : New Zealand's road to the WTC Final
New Zealand are gearing up for yet another final of an ICC tournament in recent times. It will be their back to back appearance in a final of an ICC tournament, after ICC Cricket W
Watch: Jamieson bowls a terrific in-swinger to send Rizwan packing
New Zealand fast bowler Kyle Jamieson was the 'find of the home series' against Pakistan. The fast bowler picked 5 wickets in the first Test match against the visitors at Bay Oval.
New Zealand new No.1 with 2-0 win vs Pakistan
A historic day in New Zealand cricket sees them topping the ICC Test rankings for the first time, thanks to an innings and 176-run victory against Pakistan at Hagley Oval, Christch
Watch: Pakistan players laud Kane Williamson for supreme knock
When we talk about fab 4 batsmen in the modern-day era, Virat Kohli, Steve Smith, Kane Williamson and Babar Azam would come to our mind. These are the only four players who have be
New Zealand take a massive lead after Williamson's double ton
New Zealand are in a seldom position in the second Test against Pakistan, as they are leading by 354 runs still and Pakistan lost their first wicket in the second innings.[caption
Watch: Umpire Brown gives wrong decision; reverses his call immediately
The ongoing second Test match between New Zealand and Pakistan in Christchurch saw a hilarious incident involving umpire Chris Brown. During the last session of Day 2, Shaheen Afri
Williamson's ton ensures another dominating day for Kiwis
New Zealand are right on top at the end of day two in the ongoing second Test against Pakistan in Christchurch. New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson scored yet another century in th
NZ vs Pak Christchurch Test: Naseem's hilarious words caught on stump mic
The ongoing second Test match between New Zealand and Pakistan is taking place at Hagley Oval in Christchurch. Pakistan are here in New Zealand for a titanic battle. Though they ga
Watch: Jamieson outsmarts Fawad Alam with sensational delivery
New Zealand are slowly turning out to be one of the greatest teams in the longest format of the game. Earlier, they inflicted a 2-0 Test clean sweep on West Indies. After beating t
Jamieson's fifer restricts Pakistan under 300
New Zealand are off to a good start in the second Test as Pakistan were bowled out for 297 at the end of day one in Christchurch.Pakistan's last game in their ongoing short outing
Babar ruled out of second New Zealand Test
Pakistan's regular captain Babar Azam has been ruled out for the second Test against New Zealand too as he is not fully fit enough to play the Test.Pakistan are on a short outing i
Kane Williamson picks 2 best batsmen of present era
Virat Kohli, Steve Smith, Kane Williamson and Babar Azam are the four players of the present era who have been scoring runs on a consistent basis. This is why they are termed as fa