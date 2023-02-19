
New Zealand vs England 2023 News
Pacers crush New Zealand as England take the first test by 267 runs

England take the first Test match against New Zealand in a grand fashion as they rolled over the Blackcaps by a huge margin of 267 runs. The Kiwis did not even stand a chance again

Kyle Jamieson returns to New Zealand squad for England Tests

New Zealand have announced the14-member squad ahead of the two-match Test series against England. All-rounderKyle Jamieson returns to the team after almost eight months. Spinner Is

