New Zealand vs England 2018 News
Kiwis surpass Aussies to receive $200 thousand
Two pounding victories over the West Indies and another innings triumph over England helped New Zealand to secure the third spot in the International Cricket Council latest Test ra
Anderson sets new world record in Test cricket
Despite England failed to bowl New Zealand out in the last day of the Test match and save themselves from yet another series defeat in winter, they had something to cheer about for
England dominate, build on lead
England have extended their lead to 231 runs in the third day of the second Test against New Zealand at Hagley Oval, Christchurch. New Zealand fell short by 29 runs in the first in
England on top despite a comeback from lower-order
A late attack from the English bowlers have helped England edge ahead in Christchurch in the second Test against New Zealand. Though England weren't able to establish much with th
England suffer innings defeat
New Zealand have handed England an innings and 49-run loss in the first Test (D/N) at Eden Park, Auckland. The Blackcaps are leading 1-0 in the two-match series.England were 132/3
Rain showers Williamson's day
Kane Williamson's record day has been showered by bad weather in Auckland as New Zealand finish day two of the D/N first Test with a lead of 171 runs against England at Eden Park.N
Stuart Broad becomes youngest pacer to take 400 Test wicket
At the age of 31 years and 271 days, Stuart Broad, the electrifying English pacer, became the youngest fast bowler to enroll in the 400 Test wicket club overshadowing South Africa’
Boult-Southee hunt down England in fifth lowest Test score
Early morning at the Eden Park, Kane Williamson won the toss and put the visiting side to bat first. The post toss scenario shocked and awed English team; within 4 balls excess of
Bairstow's 58-ball hundred leads England to series win
The series decider between New Zealand and England has turned out to an one-sided match as Jonny Bairstow's brilliance was enough to secure an easy victory and also the ODI series.
Taylor's unbeaten 181 leads New Zealand to victory
England top-order batsmen Jonny Bairstow and Joe Root's century against New Zealand in the fourth match of the ongoing tri-nation series go into vain as their side lost the match d
England seal 4-run win, 2-1 lead
England have secured a narrow 4-run win in the low-scoring thriller in the third ODI against New Zealand at Westpac Stadium, Wellington to take 2-1 lead in the five-match series.Ne
It was quite emotional walking off the field: Stokes
England all-rounder Ben Stokes admitted to being "emotional" after leading England to a six-wicket victory over New Zealand in the second ODI at Mount Maunganui on Wednesday.Stokes