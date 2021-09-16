
thumb

NZ govt books 35 MIQ slots for Bangladesh

Bangladesh contingent can have as many as 35 personnel travelling to New Zealand for their series of two Tests and three T20Is in December-January.This will be Bangladesh's second

thumb

BCB open on dual-team prospect

Bangladesh could have their first dual teams against Pakistan and New Zealand later this year, hinted Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) boss Nazmul Hassan Papon.Papon had spoken about

thumb

Rotation policy after T20 WC: BCB

Bangladesh will adopt rotation policy after the end of T20 World Cup scheduled this October-November.With Zimbabwe tour and home series against New Zealand, Australia and England s

thumb

What 2021 holds for Bangladesh

Bangladesh men's team will play at least 41 international matches in year 2021. The number of matches will however go up-and-down depending on circumstances.Keeping the postponed s

