New Zealand vs Bangladesh 2016-17 News
NZ squad announced for Bangladesh ODIs
Hosts New Zealand have announced 13-man squad for the upcoming ANZ ODI series against Bangladesh. Neil Broom and Luke Ronchi have made return to the squad. Kane Williamson will lea
Aussie baseball coach joins Tigers
Jon Deeble, who is the head of of Australian national baseball team, has worked with Bangladesh national cricket team in Sydney on Monday (12th December). (নিউজটি বাংলায় পড়ুনঃ বাংল
'NZ weather a challenge' - Mashrafe
Bangladesh ODI and T20I captain Mashrafe Bin Mortaza admits that it's a challenge for any team including the established teams to perform in New Zealand.Bangladesh team players are
Rubel optimistic about showing his real form
Right-arm paceman Rubel Hossain wants show his real class in the upcoming New Zealand as he hot called for the tour. (নিউজটি বাংলায় পড়ুনঃ ‘আসল রুবেল’কে দেখাতে তৈরি রুবেল)"What can
Shafiul out of field for 4 weeks
Right-arm fast bowler Shafiul Islam will be out of cricket field for four weeks due to hamstring injury. He will be unavailable for upcoming New Zealand tour. He fall to injury dur
Three-four weeks more for Fizz
Bangladesh's new pace sensation Mustafizur Rahman needs three to four weeks more to get full fitness aftee recovering from shoulder surgery, Tigers's new physio Dean Conway said. [
Three BPL performers to get rewards
Bangladesh National Cricket Team is going to tour New Zealand in next month. And before this challenging series in a challenging condition the tigers have got the undergoing Bangla
'2017 will be challenging for us' - Mushfiqur
Bangladesh cricket team had passed 16 years of Test cricket in their history with some successes and some sorrows. The Tigers don't play enough Tests usually, but they are going to
Surprises in preliminary squad for NZ tour
The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has announced 22-man Bangladesh preliminary squad for the tour of New Zealand in 2016-17. There are few new faces in the squad including some sur