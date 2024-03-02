New Zealand vs Australia 2024 News
Khawaja forced to remove prohibited dove logo from his bat during NZ vs AUS Test
As Australia's second inningsagainst New Zealand in the Wellington Test on Monday began, Usman Khawaja hadto take off a new bat that had a dove sticker on it that was against the r
Michael Neser return to Australia squad for New Zealand Tests
Australia have announced a14-member squad for the two-match Test series against New Zealand. There are nobig surprises in the squad. Pace bowler Michael Neser has returned to the s
Lance Morris in doubt for New Zealand series
Australian pacer Lance Morrissuffered a side strain in the third and final match of the three-match ODIseries against the West Indies. Due to the injury, there are also concernsabo
Cummins, Starc, Smith return to Australia T20I team
Australia have announced thesquad for the three-match T20I series to tour New Zealand. Pat Cummins,Mitchell Starc, and Steve Smith have returned to the squad for the T20Iseries.Mit
New Zealand to start home season with series against Bangladesh
New Zealand men's cricket teamwill play South Africa in a two-match Test series in February as they try towin their first Test series against the Proteas. After that, the Blackcaps