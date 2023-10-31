
New Zealand Captain News
thumb

Tom Latham provides update on availability of Kane Williamson and Lockie Ferguson

New Zealand captain Tom Latham has given an injury update on Kane Williamson and Lockie Ferguson ahead of their game against South Africa on November 1. Williamson was hit on the h

thumb

Kane Williamson suffers fracture in thumb, Tom Blundell called in as cover

New Zealand's unbeaten start to the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup has been marred by the news that captain Kane Williamson has a broken thumb and will be unavailable until the end of

thumb

Kane Williamson to undergo scans on injured thumb

Kane Williamson's return to international cricket after his long layoff due to a knee injury has been mixed. He led New Zealand to an eight-wicket win and scored 78 against Banglad

thumb

Kane Williamson begins batting practice, raising hopes of World Cup selection

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson recently shared a video on his Instagram showing the talismanic batsman playing in his country's shirt at the nets on Tuesday.New Zealand captai

thumb

Latham or Southee as replacements for skipper Kane Williamson in world Cup 2023, Says Gary Stead

Tim Southee could be considered for New Zealand's ODI World Cup captain, as could Tom Latham, who most recently took on the role in the absence of the injured Kane Williamson.New Z

thumb

Williamson will miss the ODI World Cup after a knee injury in IPL

In a major setback for New Zealand, skipper Kane Williamson suffered a knee injury during the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) that will likely see the star-batter miss the one-

thumb

Tom Latham to lead New Zealand for Sri Lanka ODI series

Tom Latham will lead New Zealand against Sri Lanka in the one-day international series, with a number of Black Caps stars being released to their Indian Premier League clubs.New Ze

thumb

Kane Williamson become New Zealand's highest run-scorer in Tests

Kane Williamson reconfirmed his status as the best batsman New Zealand has ever produced as he overtook longtime teammate Ross Taylor to become the Kiwis' all-time Test run scorer.

