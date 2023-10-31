New Zealand Captain News
Tom Latham provides update on availability of Kane Williamson and Lockie Ferguson
New Zealand captain Tom Latham has given an injury update on Kane Williamson and Lockie Ferguson ahead of their game against South Africa on November 1. Williamson was hit on the h
Kane Williamson suffers fracture in thumb, Tom Blundell called in as cover
New Zealand's unbeaten start to the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup has been marred by the news that captain Kane Williamson has a broken thumb and will be unavailable until the end of
Kane Williamson to undergo scans on injured thumb
Kane Williamson's return to international cricket after his long layoff due to a knee injury has been mixed. He led New Zealand to an eight-wicket win and scored 78 against Banglad
Kane Williamson begins batting practice, raising hopes of World Cup selection
New Zealand captain Kane Williamson recently shared a video on his Instagram showing the talismanic batsman playing in his country's shirt at the nets on Tuesday.New Zealand captai
Latham or Southee as replacements for skipper Kane Williamson in world Cup 2023, Says Gary Stead
Tim Southee could be considered for New Zealand's ODI World Cup captain, as could Tom Latham, who most recently took on the role in the absence of the injured Kane Williamson.New Z
Williamson will miss the ODI World Cup after a knee injury in IPL
In a major setback for New Zealand, skipper Kane Williamson suffered a knee injury during the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) that will likely see the star-batter miss the one-
Tom Latham to lead New Zealand for Sri Lanka ODI series
Tom Latham will lead New Zealand against Sri Lanka in the one-day international series, with a number of Black Caps stars being released to their Indian Premier League clubs.New Ze
Kane Williamson become New Zealand's highest run-scorer in Tests
Kane Williamson reconfirmed his status as the best batsman New Zealand has ever produced as he overtook longtime teammate Ross Taylor to become the Kiwis' all-time Test run scorer.