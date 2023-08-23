
New PCB Chairman News
thumb

Zaka Ashraf may be removed as PCB chairman, Najam Sethi likely to return

A little over a month after being appointed chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), Zaka Ashraf is set to step down from his post. Ashraf's predecessor, Najam Sethi, is likel

thumb

Mohammad Hafeez offered important role by PCB chairman Zaka Ashraf

The newly appointed interim management committee has offered Mohammad Hafeez the opportunity to take on the role of the national team's chief selector.According to reports, former

thumb

Zaka Ashraf finally appointed interim chairman of PCB

As announced on Wednesday, the Pakistan Cricket Board will have a new interim management committee, this time headed by former board chairman Zaka Ashraf, which will work for the n

thumb

Zaka Ashraf and Najam Sethi set to contest for the PCB's top job

Federal Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) Minister Ehsan ur Rehman Mazari announced on media that Zaka Ashraf could return as Chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), once a

