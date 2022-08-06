Netherlands vs New Zealand 2022 News
Santner, Mitchell give New Zealand hundred percent successful Europe tour
The Netherlands put up a fight inthe first of the two-match T20I series but did not do much in the second match.In response to the Netherlands’ 147 runs, New Zealand won by 8 wicke
Netherlands' Michael Rippon gets New Zealand national team call-up
Former Netherlands cricketerMichael Rippon has been called up to play for New Zealand in limited-overscricket for the first time, that too against his previous country Netherlands.