Netherlands vs England 2022 News
England pick-up another dominating win to complete 3-0 sweep
England have completed adominating 3-0 sweep against the host Netherlands on Wednesday (June 22) afterthey grab another easy 8-wicket win in Amstelveen. Netherlands were well set t
Tom Cooper to make Netherlands comeback in ODIs after nine years
Veteran batsman Tom Cooper hasbeen named in the Netherlands side to face England in three World Cup SuperLeague ODIs in Amstelveen next week, his first ODI appearance in nine years