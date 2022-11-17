NCL 2022 News
NCL 2022: Top 10 batters and bowlers
Rangpur division have won the24th edition of the National Cricket League (NCL). Dhaka Metro have moved up tothe first tier and Chattogram division has fallen to the second tier. Th
'Duke ball preparation' for India series goes on
Bangladesh is set to host India for three ODIs and two Tests later this year.Bangladesh Cricket Board will use the Dukes ball in the National Cricket League to get ready for the up
Mushfiqur hits century in NCL, Rajshahi eyeing for huge lead
Experienced Bangladesh cricketerMushfiqur Rahim is playing for Rajshahi in the second-round match of ongoingNational Cricket League (NCL) in Chattogram. After recovering from the i
BCB bans Mehedi Hasan Rana for one month
Left-arm pacer Mehedi Hasan Ranahas been banned from playing matches for a month for questioning the selectorsof the national cricket team on social media and commenting on a media
Mushfiqur to play second round of NCL
Bangladesh wicket-keeper batsman MushfiqurRahim has been out of cricket for a long time. However, he has announced thathe will play in the National Cricket League (NCL). Despite no
NCL 2022: Dhaka grabbed win on the second day, bowlers dominating in second-tier matches
Dhaka division have become thefirst team to pick up the win in the 24th National Cricket League (NCL). Theydefeated the Rangpur division by an innings and 62 runs with the dominati
Bowlers dominate the first day in NCL
The 24th season of the NationalCricket League (NCL) has started, and the bowlers have shown their dominance onthe first day. In both the matches of the first tier, the star players
NCL 2022 all teams final players list, BCB reveals prize money
The Bangladesh domestic cricketseason starts with the National Cricket League (NCL) from Monday. Thetournament start date and prize money have already been finalized by Bangladesh