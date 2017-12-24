NCL 2017-18 News
Miraz confident after ten-for in NCL
Mehidy Hasan Miraz is high on confidence after a terrific performance in the last round of National Cricket League for Khulna Division against Dhaka Division. He now aims to use hi
Miraz 10 in match, Khulna win hat-trick title
Khulna Division have won record sixth National Cricket League championship as they beat Dhaka Division by an innings and 49 runs in the final round at BKSP-3, Savar. [বাংলায় পড়ুনঃ
Nasir falls five short of triple century
So close, yet so far. Rangpur Division all-rounder Nasir Hossain has fallen just five runs before the triple century in the final round of National Cricket League against Barisal D
Anamul hits second 200, Mahedi misses out
Anamul Haque has hit his second double hundred in the National Cricket League 2017-18. The Khulna Division batsman has made 202 in the final round against Dhaka Division at BKSP-3,
Miraz takes seven-for in NCL
Mehidy Hasan Miraz has made his presence in the National Cricket League (NCL) with a career-best seven-for on day one of the sixth round against Dhaka Division at BKSP-3, Savar. [ন
Shakib, Mahmudullah, Tamim missing final NCL round
The final round of National Cricket League 2017-18 season has begun on Wednesday. Four regular Test cricketers including Captain Shakib Al Hasan and deputy Mahmudullah Riyad are mi
NCL resumes next week
National Cricket League (NCL) is set to resume after the end of Bangladesh Premier League T20. The sixth round of the tournament will kick off from December 20. [নিউজটি বাংলায় পড়ুন