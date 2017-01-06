NCL 2016-17 News
Nasir shines in NCL
Nasir Hossain, who is currently out of the Bangladesh national cricket team for a while, has shown his capabilities in the 18th National Cricket League for Rangpur Division in Tier
Record-breaker Saif eager to do much better
A 18-year teen with gentleman's attitude in his face and speaking. His batting also looks like a gentleman. But this gentleman is tough to get out. Saif stands wall in the pitch ag
Saif, Kapali, Taibur hit double tons on day two
Day two of last round of 18th National Cricket League has seen three double centuries in two different matches. Dhaka Division's Saif Hassan and Taibur Rahman and Sylhet Division's
Nasir double hundred leads Rangpur in NCL
DHAKA METROPOLIS vs BARISAL DIVISIONThe openers of Dhaka Metropolis MehediMaruf and Sadman Islam failed to build up a good foundation on the third day where sadmanislam and MehediM
Nasir hits maiden double ton
After a poor run in Bangladesh Premier League T20 2016 for Dhaka Dynamites, Nasir Hossain has hit a double century against Sylhet Division in the fifth round of Walton LED televisi
Nasir hits ton in NCL
Nasir Hossain has hit his fifth century in first-class cricket as he is unbeaten with 105 runs against Sylhet Division in the fifth round of Walton LED television National Cricket
Bowlers dominate first day of NCL round 4
18th National Cricket League (NCL) resumes today after a long gap of two months. The bowlers have dominated the first day fourth round apart from Rangpur-Chittagong tier 2 match.In
NCL resumes Tuesday
The 18th edition of National Cricket League (NCL) is set to resume from Tuesday (20 December) after a long gap. Four games will be played at four venues. [Read in Bangla: এনসিএলের
FC Cricket's standard improved a lot: Bashar
18th National Cricket League (NCL) is set to resume from 20th of December. National team selector Habibul Bashar says that the country's first-class cricket has improved a lot.NCL