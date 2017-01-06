
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
Developed By Coder71 Ltd.







NCL 2016-17 News
thumb

Nasir shines in NCL

Nasir Hossain, who is currently out of the Bangladesh national cricket team for a while, has shown his capabilities in the 18th National Cricket League for Rangpur Division in Tier

thumb

Record-breaker Saif eager to do much better

A 18-year teen with gentleman's attitude in his face and speaking. His batting also looks like a gentleman. But this gentleman is tough to get out. Saif stands wall in the pitch ag

thumb

Saif, Kapali, Taibur hit double tons on day two

Day two of last round of 18th National Cricket League has seen three double centuries in two different matches. Dhaka Division's Saif Hassan and Taibur Rahman and Sylhet Division's

thumb

Nasir double hundred leads Rangpur in NCL

DHAKA METROPOLIS vs BARISAL DIVISIONThe openers of Dhaka Metropolis MehediMaruf and Sadman Islam failed to build up a good foundation on the third day where sadmanislam and MehediM

thumb

Nasir hits maiden double ton

After a poor run in Bangladesh Premier League T20 2016 for Dhaka Dynamites, Nasir Hossain has hit a double century against Sylhet Division in the fifth round of Walton LED televisi

thumb

Nasir hits ton in NCL

Nasir Hossain has hit his fifth century in first-class cricket as he is unbeaten with 105 runs against Sylhet Division in the fifth round of Walton LED television National Cricket

thumb

Bowlers dominate first day of NCL round 4

18th National Cricket League (NCL) resumes today after a long gap of two months. The bowlers have dominated the first day fourth round apart from Rangpur-Chittagong tier 2 match.In

thumb

NCL resumes Tuesday

The 18th edition of National Cricket League (NCL) is set to resume from Tuesday (20 December) after a long gap. Four games will be played at four venues. [Read in Bangla: এনসিএলের

thumb

FC Cricket&#039;s standard improved a lot: Bashar

18th National Cricket League (NCL) is set to resume from 20th of December. National team selector Habibul Bashar says that the country's first-class cricket has improved a lot.NCL

app-banner

Subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Home

Matches

Series

Video

Photos

More

More

    
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
    Developed By Coder71 Ltd.