NCA News
Watch: Rishabh Pant shares video of his high-intensity workout from NCA
India's young wicket-keeper batsman Rishabh Pant hogged the limelight after he shared a video clip of his high-intensity training session from the National Cricket Academy in Benga
I was preparing to bowl 10-overs for the World Cup: Bumrah ready to return in international cricket
The long delay for Jasprit Bumrahis drawing to an end. This famous Indian pacer will return to the field afternearly a year of recovery from injury. The event will begin with the T
KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer to return in Asia Cup?
At the National Cricket Academy(NCA) in Bengaluru on Monday, both KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer, who are currentlynursing injuries, were seen participating in a match simulation in adv
Jasprit Bumrah to make comeback in national team ahead of Asia Cup 2023
According to reports from theNational Cricket Academy (NCA), India star pacer Jasprit Bumrah is close torecovering full fitness, which is great news for the Indian side. The Asia C
Jasprit Bumrah set to return in international cricket
India star pacer Jasprit Bumrahis expected to make his long-awaited return to competitive cricket during thethree T20 Internationals India will play against Ireland in August.Last
Shreyas Iyer reports at NCA, wants to play WTC final
Shreyas Iyer has shown up atBengaluru's National Cricket Academy (NCA). The India batsman decided not toget surgery for his back pain, so he went to the NCA for regular treatment.H
Shreyas Iyer ruled out of first Test against Australia
India batter Shreyas Iyer hasbeen ruled out of the first Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy againstAustralia starting from February 9. Due to a back injury, he will not beavailable
Ruturaj Gaikwad ruled out of New Zealand T20Is
India are in high spirits afterwhitewashing New Zealand in the ODI series. But they have been hit with injurynews before the start of the T20I series against the Kiwis. Top-order b
Jasprit Bumrah a major doubt for Australia Tests
India star pacer Jasprit Bumrahis expected to miss the duration of the Test series against Australia due tothe fact that he would require at least one more month of rehabilitation
Rishabh Pant gets injured seriously in a car accident
India cricketer Rishabh Pant hasbeen injured in a terrible car accident and taken to Roorkee Civil Hospitalafter the accident near his hometown Roorkee in Uttarakhand. After firstt
Kuldeep Yadav added to final ODI squad, KL Rahul to lead the side
India captain Rohit Sharma hasbeen ruled out of the third and final match of the three-match ODI series againstBangladesh. With him out of the field, KL Rahul will lead the team in
Mohammed Shami passes fitness test at NCA
Team India has good and bad news to share. Mohammad Shami has passed his fitness test and is ready to be named Jasprit Bumrah's replacement.With India's T20 World Cup 2022 marketin