
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
Developed By Coder71 Ltd.







  • Home
  • Nazmul Islam Apu
Nazmul Islam Apu News
thumb

All round brilliance from Opu and firing bowling from Hasan Mahmud hand Prime Bank a thumping win over Shinepukur

Prime Bank Cricket club thumped Shinepukur Cricket Club by 71 runs on Monday (11th March) at Fatullah Khan Shaheb Osman Ali Stadium. Hasan Mahmud's 4 fer helped Prime Bank to cruis

thumb

Snake enters the field in LPL, Karthik trolls Bangladesh

Shakib is playing for GalleTitans in the Lanka Premier League (LPL). An unfortunate incident happenedwhile bowling in his first match. India's Dinesh Karthik made fun of Bangladesh

thumb

Former cricketers including Akram, Athar, Nannu to visit USA for playing

The cricketers from the beginningera of Bangladesh cricket have retired since then. However, they are still seenfighting for 22 yards at times. For example, in matches organized in

thumb

Apu, Hafeez, Soumya get Mohammedan off the mark

Stars perform as Mohammedan and Brothers Union win on the fourth day of the 2022 Dhaka Premier Division Cricket League (DPL).Mohammedan Sporting Club vs Khelaghar Samaj Kallyan Sam

thumb

Sylhet off the mark, Dhaka suffer third defeat

Sylhet Sunrisers may have not looked the favourites on paper against star-studded Minister Dhaka, but they have managed to get their first points of BPL 2022 with a comprehensive v

thumb

Apu 10-wicket haul hands Rangpur defeat

Khulna Division and Dhaka Division have notched up victories in round one Tier-1 matches of NCL (National Cricket League).Tier-1: Khulna Div vs Sylhet Div, KhulnaDefending champion

thumb

Mominul and his wife test positive for COVID-19

Another bad news has hit in Bangladesh cricket. After Mahmudullah Riyad, Bangladesh Test captain Mominul Haque has been tested positive for coronavirus.Bangladesh Cricket Board (BC

thumb

Mosharraf Rubel tests positive for coronavirus

After Mashrafe Bin Mortaza, Nafees Iqbal and Nazmul Islam Apu, this time another national cricketer Mosharraf Hossain Rubel has tested positive for coronavirus. The news was confir

thumb

Apu along with his parents recover from corona

Bangladesh left arm spinner Nazmul Islam Apu won the corona disease with home medication. At the same time, his parents have also recovered from the deadly virus. All these three w

thumb

CSA announces seven coronavirus cases

Many countries have started preparations to return to 22 yards. The preparation is also going on in South Africa. As part of this, the coronavirus has been tested on 100 staff and

thumb

Apu down with COVID-19 along with his parents

After Mashrafe Bin Mortaza, one more Bangladeshi cricketer tested positive for COVID-19 today. Nazmul Apu who has been helping COVID affected people selflessly since the beginning

thumb

Tamim, Apu extend helping hands to struggling freedom fighters

Bangladesh ODI skipper Tamim Iqbal along with spinner Nazmul Islam Apu extended helping hands to 15 struggling freedom fighters in Narayanganj’s Forajikanda.Both the players have b

app-banner

Subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Home

Matches

Series

Video

Photos

More

More

    
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
    Developed By Coder71 Ltd.