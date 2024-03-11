Nazmul Islam Apu News
All round brilliance from Opu and firing bowling from Hasan Mahmud hand Prime Bank a thumping win over Shinepukur
Prime Bank Cricket club thumped Shinepukur Cricket Club by 71 runs on Monday (11th March) at Fatullah Khan Shaheb Osman Ali Stadium. Hasan Mahmud's 4 fer helped Prime Bank to cruis
Snake enters the field in LPL, Karthik trolls Bangladesh
Shakib is playing for GalleTitans in the Lanka Premier League (LPL). An unfortunate incident happenedwhile bowling in his first match. India's Dinesh Karthik made fun of Bangladesh
Former cricketers including Akram, Athar, Nannu to visit USA for playing
The cricketers from the beginningera of Bangladesh cricket have retired since then. However, they are still seenfighting for 22 yards at times. For example, in matches organized in
Apu, Hafeez, Soumya get Mohammedan off the mark
Stars perform as Mohammedan and Brothers Union win on the fourth day of the 2022 Dhaka Premier Division Cricket League (DPL).Mohammedan Sporting Club vs Khelaghar Samaj Kallyan Sam
Sylhet off the mark, Dhaka suffer third defeat
Sylhet Sunrisers may have not looked the favourites on paper against star-studded Minister Dhaka, but they have managed to get their first points of BPL 2022 with a comprehensive v
Apu 10-wicket haul hands Rangpur defeat
Khulna Division and Dhaka Division have notched up victories in round one Tier-1 matches of NCL (National Cricket League).Tier-1: Khulna Div vs Sylhet Div, KhulnaDefending champion
Mominul and his wife test positive for COVID-19
Another bad news has hit in Bangladesh cricket. After Mahmudullah Riyad, Bangladesh Test captain Mominul Haque has been tested positive for coronavirus.Bangladesh Cricket Board (BC
Mosharraf Rubel tests positive for coronavirus
After Mashrafe Bin Mortaza, Nafees Iqbal and Nazmul Islam Apu, this time another national cricketer Mosharraf Hossain Rubel has tested positive for coronavirus. The news was confir
Apu along with his parents recover from corona
Bangladesh left arm spinner Nazmul Islam Apu won the corona disease with home medication. At the same time, his parents have also recovered from the deadly virus. All these three w
CSA announces seven coronavirus cases
Many countries have started preparations to return to 22 yards. The preparation is also going on in South Africa. As part of this, the coronavirus has been tested on 100 staff and
Apu down with COVID-19 along with his parents
After Mashrafe Bin Mortaza, one more Bangladeshi cricketer tested positive for COVID-19 today. Nazmul Apu who has been helping COVID affected people selflessly since the beginning
Tamim, Apu extend helping hands to struggling freedom fighters
Bangladesh ODI skipper Tamim Iqbal along with spinner Nazmul Islam Apu extended helping hands to 15 struggling freedom fighters in Narayanganj’s Forajikanda.Both the players have b