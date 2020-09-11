Nazmul Hasan Shanto News
BCB announces 27 members squad for Sri Lanka tour
Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has announced a 27 members squad for Sri Lanka tour. Bangladesh will play a three match test series against Sri Lanka in October as part of Test Cham
We are disappointed with our bowling performance: Craig Ervine
The interim Zimbabwe skipper Craig Ervine expressed his disappointment over bowling performance of the visiting side for not being able to put Bangladesh batsmen under pressure at
SA Games: After women's, Bangladesh secure gold in men’s cricket
Bangladesh men’s under-23 cricket has secured the gold medal in the 13th South Asian Games in Nepal through beating Sri Lanka by seven wickets.At the Tribhuvan University Internati
Bangladesh reach final of Asian Games men's cricket beating Nepal
Bangladesh cricket team lead by Nazmul Hossain Shanto has reached into the final of the Asian Games 2019 Men's cricket event defeating Nepal.Bangladesh accumulated 155 runs losing
Bangladesh start with victory in SA games
Bangladesh U-23 men’s cricket team have registered a comfortable victory in their first match in the ongoing SA games as they thrashed Maldives by 109 runs at Nepal’s Kirtipur toda
Bangladesh announce squad for South Asian Games
Nazmul Hossain Shanto will lead Bangladesh in the 13th South Asian Games in Nepal as Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) announced the squad on Friday.After a disappointing defeat in t
Tigers depart for the Caribbean
Bangladesh national cricket team has flown towards the Caribbean to play the full series comprised of two Test matches, three one day internationals and three T20 international mat
Nasir-Anamul smash double hundred on day-3
All-rounder Nasir Hossain strikes a double ton on the third day after he continued his innings of 101 not out from yesterday. His career-best knock puts Rangpur Division in command
We played good Cricket as a team: Shanto
After the tour of England, Bangladesh High Performance (HP) returned to the country on Tuesday. The team played six ODI matches against the 2nd division county teams and won five o
Shafiul takes fifer at day-1
Pacer Shafiul Islam'sfiery bowling spell helped Team Tamim to restrict Team Mushfiqur to 140 runs in the first day of the three-day practice match at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium