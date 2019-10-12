
Developed By Coder71 Ltd.







NatWest T20 Blast News
thumb

"I believe it's a great appointment" - Root on head coach Chris Silverwood

England captain Joe Root thinks that appointing Chris Silverwood as a head coach of England Cricket Team has been a perfect decision by England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) and al

thumb

Worcestershire seal first Final Day Appearance

After more than an age, Worcestershire sealed first Final Day Appearance at NatWest T20 Blast.In a tense Vitality Blast quarter final at New Road, Worcestershire, through beating G

thumb

Watch: Steve Davies scores 7 runs off 1 ball!

Many interesting things happen in a game of cricket. Sometimes batsmen have showed their class and become furious with the bat, Sometimes fielders create impression in the mind of

thumb

Watch: Peter Trego takes a stunner

Cricket is a game of glorious uncertainty. Many things happen in a cricket game. Sometimes a shot from batsmen or a delivery from a bowlers creates the impression in the mind of sp

thumb

Tamim denies hate crime allegations

Bangladesh cricket team hard-hitter batsman, Tamim Iqbal who has left English County Club Essex owing to personal reasons after playing a single match denies the news of being targ

thumb

Tamim opts to return Bangladesh for his wife's safety

Bangladesh cricket team dashing hard-hitter, Tamim Iqbal who signed by Essex Eagles to play eight matches for the ongoing NatWest T20 Blast has left Essex and decided to return hom

thumb

Tamim leaves Essex due to some personal reasons

Bangladesh cricket team dashing opener Tamim Iqbal who roped by Essex Eagles for the ongoing NatWest T20 Blast has left the club due to some personal reasons. [বাংলায় পড়ুনঃ ব্যক্তি

thumb

Essex suffer 7-wicket defeat against Kent

Essex Eagles suffered massive defeat in their second match of the ongoing season of NatWest T20 Blast. On Sunday, the visiting side suffered 7 wickets defeat to Kent Spitfires.Batt

thumb

Essex post a total of 166/8, despite Tamim's failure

Bangladesh cricket team’s left hander dashing opener Tamim Iqbal have made his Essex debut today but failed to score big against Kent Spitfires in the NatWest T20 Blast at Beckenha

thumb

Essex include Tamim in the squad of Sunday's battle

Bangladesh cricket team’s left-hander opener Tamim Iqbal has been roped by Essex Eagles for the ongoing NatWest T20 Blast. After receiving ‘NOC’ from the Bangladesh Cricket Board (

thumb

Tamim hopes to help Essex make a big impact

Dashing Bangladesh opener Tamim Iqbal who recently have signed with Essex Eagles, is hopeful to help his side make a big impact in the ongoing NatWest T20 Blast."I always enjoy pla

thumb

Essex coach thrilled to get Tamim in the side

Essex County Cricket Club coach Chris Silverwood has expressed his excitement after having Tamim Iqbal in the side for an eight-game spell in the upcoming NatWest T20 Blast, which

