NatWest T20 Blast News
"I believe it's a great appointment" - Root on head coach Chris Silverwood
England captain Joe Root thinks that appointing Chris Silverwood as a head coach of England Cricket Team has been a perfect decision by England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) and al
Worcestershire seal first Final Day Appearance
After more than an age, Worcestershire sealed first Final Day Appearance at NatWest T20 Blast.In a tense Vitality Blast quarter final at New Road, Worcestershire, through beating G
Watch: Steve Davies scores 7 runs off 1 ball!
Many interesting things happen in a game of cricket. Sometimes batsmen have showed their class and become furious with the bat, Sometimes fielders create impression in the mind of
Watch: Peter Trego takes a stunner
Cricket is a game of glorious uncertainty. Many things happen in a cricket game. Sometimes a shot from batsmen or a delivery from a bowlers creates the impression in the mind of sp
Tamim denies hate crime allegations
Bangladesh cricket team hard-hitter batsman, Tamim Iqbal who has left English County Club Essex owing to personal reasons after playing a single match denies the news of being targ
Tamim opts to return Bangladesh for his wife's safety
Bangladesh cricket team dashing hard-hitter, Tamim Iqbal who signed by Essex Eagles to play eight matches for the ongoing NatWest T20 Blast has left Essex and decided to return hom
Tamim leaves Essex due to some personal reasons
Bangladesh cricket team dashing opener Tamim Iqbal who roped by Essex Eagles for the ongoing NatWest T20 Blast has left the club due to some personal reasons. [বাংলায় পড়ুনঃ ব্যক্তি
Essex suffer 7-wicket defeat against Kent
Essex Eagles suffered massive defeat in their second match of the ongoing season of NatWest T20 Blast. On Sunday, the visiting side suffered 7 wickets defeat to Kent Spitfires.Batt
Essex post a total of 166/8, despite Tamim's failure
Bangladesh cricket team’s left hander dashing opener Tamim Iqbal have made his Essex debut today but failed to score big against Kent Spitfires in the NatWest T20 Blast at Beckenha
Essex include Tamim in the squad of Sunday's battle
Bangladesh cricket team’s left-hander opener Tamim Iqbal has been roped by Essex Eagles for the ongoing NatWest T20 Blast. After receiving ‘NOC’ from the Bangladesh Cricket Board (
Tamim hopes to help Essex make a big impact
Dashing Bangladesh opener Tamim Iqbal who recently have signed with Essex Eagles, is hopeful to help his side make a big impact in the ongoing NatWest T20 Blast."I always enjoy pla
Essex coach thrilled to get Tamim in the side
Essex County Cricket Club coach Chris Silverwood has expressed his excitement after having Tamim Iqbal in the side for an eight-game spell in the upcoming NatWest T20 Blast, which