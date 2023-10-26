Narednra Modi News
Danish Kaneria urges on Narendra Modi and BCCI to help him Lifting Lifetime Ban Imposed By ECB
Former Pakistan cricketer Danish Kaneria has reached out to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for support.Former Pakistan spi
Great moment to witness two Prime Ministers in my Wacky golf-cart
India's honourable Prime Minister Narednra Modi and his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese reached the Narendra Modi stadium and took a round of the massive sports arena on a