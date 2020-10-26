
Najmul XI News
Papon went through COVID test for final presentation

Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) President Nazmul Hassan Papon went for the COVID-19 test before entering Mirpur stadium to attend BCB President's Cup final's presentation.Bangladesh

Live: Mahmudullah XI field first in final

The final of BCB President's Cup 2020 is underway. Mahmudullah XI have won the toss and opted to bowl first against Najmul XI.The final match was previously scheduled for 23rd Octo

Mushfiqur fit to play, won't keep wickets

Relieving news has arrived from Najmul XI camp as Mushfiqur Rahim returned to practice session ahead of the final clash against Mahmudullah XI in the BCB President's Cup.[caption i

Najmul finds positives in healthy competition

Najmul XI captain Najmul Hossain Shanto has spoken about positive sides of the BCB President's Cup ahead of Sunday's final.Najmul XI will take on Mahmudullah XI in the final at She

