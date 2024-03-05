Najmul Shanto Shanto News
Shanto gives credit to Jaker Ali and Riyad
Bangladesh lost to Sri Lanka in the first encounter of three match T20I series in a nail bitter. Bangladesh lost the match by just 3 runs but despite losing the match Bangladesh ha
Very proud of the way we played today: Shanto
Bangladesh got a historic victoryin the first match of the three-match T20I series against New Zealand. This isBangladesh's first T20I win against them on New Zealand soil. After t
Hathurusingha praises Shanto's leadership quality
Bangladesh beat New Zealand by 150runs in the first Test in Sylhet. In the absence of regular captain Shakib AlHasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto led the team in the match. It was his de
Live: Bangladesh bat first against New Zealand, hand debut to Shahadat Hossain Dipu
Bangladesh have won the toss andelected to bat first in the first of a two-match Test series against NewZealand in Sylhet on November (28).Both sides have opted for a spin-dominate
Bangladesh bat first against England in warm-up game, Shanto to lead the side
Bangladesh have won the toss and opted to bat first in the ICCWorld Cup 2023 warm-up game against England in Guwahati on Monday (October 2). Vice-captain Najmul Hossain Shanto will
Sylhet Strikers retains Mashrafe, Shanto, Zakir but releases Mushfiqur
Sylhet Strikers have retainedfour cricketers from last season's squad ahead of the Bangladesh Premier League(BPL) 2024 season. Mashrafe Bin Mortaza will be the captain of the team
Najmul Hossain Shanto ruled out of Asia Cup
Bangladesh have been hit with abig blow as one of the best batter in the team Najmul Hossain Shanto, has beenruled out of the ongoing Asia Cup because of a hamstring issue.The batt
Ebadot runs riot over Afghanistan before Zakir-Shanto's fantastic partnership
Despite having a tough morning session Bangladesh ended the day on a high. Bangladesh lost 5 wickets having been scored only 20 in the morning session. Both the settled overnight b