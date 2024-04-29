Najmul Hossain Shanto News
4 Bangladesh cricketers in LPL 2024 auction
A bid for over 500 internationalcricketers has been submitted in the auction to participate in the forthcomingseason of the Lanka Premier League (LPL). Four Bangladeshi cricketers
Shanto, Towhid heroics hand Abahani another DPL title
Abahani have won the Dhaka Premier League (DP) 2023-2024 after beating Gazi Group cricketers by a huge margin of 171 runs. Given this victory they've won 13 matches on the trot to
Bangladesh have good chance at T20 World Cup : Shakib Al Hasan
Shakib didn’t play too many matches after the ODI World Cup in India, 2023. He had busy periods in DPL, BPL but for national he was seen less. In the last edition of World Cup, Ban
Shanto in race of becoming BSPA's best athlete of the year
Cricketer Najmul Hossain Shanto, Footballer Rakib Hossain and Sprinter Imranur Rahman are among the three athletes to be listed to Kool BSPA best athlete of 2023. Also, Najmul Hoss
When Mustafizur plays in the Bangladesh team, he has more interest: Shanto
Mustafizur Rahman is having adream time in the Indian Premier League (IPL). However, he had a tough time inthe national team jersey before going to the IPL. He was also left out of
Shanto reveals his discussion with Tamim
Najmul Hossain Shanto and TamimIqbal faced each other in the Dhaka Premier League (DPL). After the match,there was a long discussion between the two in Mirpur. Tamim is now out of
Shanto joins X ceramics as the Chief Brand Officer
The captain of Bangladesh Najmul Hossain Shanto has joined as the Chief Brand Officer of X ceramics, the top ceramic brand in the country. Najmul Hossain ShantoX ceramics is very p
Don't expect too much: Shanto about T20 World Cup
With the hope of lifting thechampionship at the 2023 World Cup, Bangladesh set out. However, that optimismhas been removed. With the Twenty20 World Cup just around the corner, ever
It would be nice if Tamim Bhai returns to the team: Shanto
Tamim Iqbal has been away from international cricket for quite some time. Although not playing internationally, Tamim is playing very well in domestic cricket. After scoring runs i
"My Abahani is now strong from your national team"
Abahani's team has consistentlyperformed well in the Dhaka Premier League (DPL). But this time, it appearslike this year's squad has outdone the previous one. The national team'sst
Shanto urges to give time to the young team and also expects to have extensive preparations for Test Cricket
Bangladesh have been beaten ins and outs in both of the test matches. They lost the second test match at Chattogram by a huge margin of 192 runs on Wednesday (3rd April). Mehidy Ha
Shanto reluctant to give excuses behind the batting failure
Bangladesh have been beaten ins and outs in both of the test matches. They lost the second test match at Chattogram by a huge margin of 192 runs on Wednesday (3rd April). Mehidy Ha