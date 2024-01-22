
Najibullah Zadran News
thumb

Bowlers star in Chattogram's easy 6-wicket win against Dhaka

Tanzid Hasan Tamim could notreach fifty for only 1 run. However, Chattogram Challengers did not have muchproblem with that. In the first match of the day in the Bangladesh PremierL

thumb

Dipu, Zadran star in Chattogram's win against Sylhet

In the second match of the 10thseason of Bangladesh Premier League (BPL), Chattogram Challengers gave SylhetStrikers a taste of defeat. Chattogram won by 7 wickets in a thrilling m

thumb

Chattogram Challengers sign Mohammad Haris, Najibullah Zadran for BPL 2024

Chattogram Challengers have addedthe youthful Pakistani cricketer Mohammad Haris and the Afghan cricketerNajibullah Zadran for the upcoming Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) season.

thumb

Najibullah Zadran ruled out of ODI series against Pakistan due to Knee injury

Afghanistan's middle-class batsman Najib Zadran has been ruled out of the upcoming three-game One Day International (ODI) series against Pakistan, which begins today.The Afghanista

thumb

Vancouver Knights aim to recapture glory with formidable squad

The excitement is palpable ascricket fans eagerly anticipate the start of the Global T20 Canada tournament,set to kick off on July 20th at the TD Cricket Arena, Brampton SportsPark

thumb

Litton, Tamim, Mushfiqur remain unsold in LPL 2023 auction

In the last 3 editions of theLanka Premier League (LPL), players were selected from the players' draft.However, the squad for the fourth season is being arranged through an auction

thumb

Hasaranga reprimanded for breaching ICC Code of Conduct

Sri Lanka all-rounder WaninduHasaranga has been reprimanded by the ICC for breaking the rules in the lastODI of the Afghanistan series. During the game, he was unhappy with theumpi

thumb

Asalanka, Wellalage guide Sri Lanka to level series with a record-chase

Sri Lanka have tied the three-matchODI series by 1-1 at home against Afghanistan by chasing a record target in Pallekeleon Wednesday (November 30). Young Dunith Wellalage and Chari

thumb

Afghanistan make England toil for 5-wicket victory, Sam Curran takes fifer

England have registered a 5-wicketwin over Afghanistan in their first match of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022on Saturday (October 2022) in Perth. England won the toss and elected

thumb

International League T20 Stars Hasaranga, Gurbaz shine in Asia Cup

The recently-concluded Asia Cup,which was played between India, Pakistan, Hong Kong, Afghanistan, Sri Lanka andBangladesh witnessed a number of star performers, who will dazzle the

thumb

Sri Lanka start Super 4s with 4-wicket win against Afghanistan

Sri Lanka have made a good start inthe first match of the Super Four of the Asia Cup by defeating Afghanistan by 4wickets on Saturday (September 3). The spin-friendly condition ofS

thumb

Credit to Najibullah: Shakib after 7-wicket defeat

With Najibullah Zadran at thecrease, Afghanistan were under a lot of pressure. They were at 62/3 after 13overs. Ibrahim Zadran was struggling for runs at the other end. It went on

