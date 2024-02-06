Naimur Rahman Durjoy News
Tait, Taylor not coming to Bangladesh coaching panel
Many supporters were happy withthe news that Shaun Tait and Ross Taylor want to be the coach of Bangladesh.But for now, these two legends who rocked the world in their respective r
Shakib Al Hasan buys Awami League nomination form to contest in national election
Bangladesh national cricketteam’s ODI and Test captain Shakib Al Hasan has collected the nomination formfrom the Awami League to contest in the upcoming 12th general election, slat
Naimur Rahman Durjoy, Parthiv Patel in Asia Cup Technical Committee
Former Bangladesh all-rounder Naimur Rahman Durjoy and India wicket-keeper Parthiv Patel have been included in the Technical Committee for theongoing Asia Cup.According to the high
Durjoy thinks Bangladesh's failure in Tests even after 22 years is 'mysterious'
On June 26, Bangladesh will crossthe age of 21 in Test cricket and will be 22 years in the longest format of thegame. But in this elite format of cricket, Bangladeshi cricketers ar
Durjoy agrees with Shakib's statement
Bangladesh batsmen areconsistently failing in Tests. In the first innings of the first Test againstthe West Indies, six Bangladeshi batsmen scored no runs. At a press conference af
There’s discrimination between small and big teams, admits Durjoy
The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has taken up the issue of umpiring seriously in the Dhaka Premier League (DPL) after protests by Mohammedan Sporting Club captain Shakib Al Hasan
Durjoy vows to improve Bangladesh's fielding standard
Bangladesh have been showing poor fielding continuously in recent times. From the tour of New Zealand to recently concluded home series against Sri Lanka, they’re no up to mark in
Such incidents are misdirection: Durjoy regarding Shakib
Shakib Al Hasan's name is coming up in one debate after another. He was criticized twice for raising questions against the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB). Shakib, who has been crit
Cricketers willing to play DPL even at lower wages
Dhaka Premier League (DPL) is called the earning medium of Bangladesh cricketers. The tournament has been postponed for the past one year due to coronavirus. So the cricketers are
Akbar and co's new journey starts with Bangladesh HP: Durjoy
Bangladesh HP unit chairman Naimur Rahman Durjoy insisted that it is the best opportunity for Akbar Ali and co to utilise the opportunity.After winning the U-19 World Cup, Banglade
HP unit to get the facilities of national team
Bangladesh is all set to return to the game from October after a prolonged isolation period due to ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Meanwhile, The team will travel to Sri Lanka in Septem
Toby Radford named Bangladesh HP team coach
Toby Radford has been appointed as Bangladesh’s High Performance (HP) team coach on Thursday (August 13). Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) officials have confirmed the news.He will s