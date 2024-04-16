Nahid Rana News
Nahid Rana's fiery fifer hands Shinepukur a convincing victory over Mohammedan
Shinepukur Cricket Club beat Mohammedan Sporting Club by 6 wickets in DLS method on Tuesday (16th April). Shinepukur's Nahid Rana picked up fifer reduced Mohammedan for a paltry to
There is nothing happier than winning the team with your own performance: Rana
Shinepukur Cricket Club defeated Gazi Group Cricketers by 80 runs in DPL. Rishad Hossain and Nahid Rana took four wickets for Shinepukur. At the end of the match, Nahid Rana, the m
Rishad - Nahid run riot as Shinepukur have a thumping win over Gazi Group
Shinepukur Cricket Club beat Gazi Group cricketers by 80 runs on Sunday (7th April). Batting first, Shinepukur scored 242 runs off 43 overs. Gazi group got bundled out for 161 runs
Bangladesh bowl first after winning the toss, Nahid Rana makes his international debut
Bangladesh skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto won the toss and elected to bowl first on Friday (22nd March) at Sylhet international Cricket Stadium, Sylhet. For Bangladesh, express fast
Nahid Rana gets maiden call - up and Litton Das returns for Bangladesh test team
After clinching the ODI series against Sri Lanka by 2-1, the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has announced squad for the upcoming two match test series against the Lankans. Dynamic
Khulna Tigers sign Pakistan all-rounder Mohammad Nawaz
Khulna Tigers are bringing newcricketers to the team at the last minute. This time, Pakistan's spinningall-rounder Mohammad Nawaz has been pulled into the team by Khulna. Nawaz wil
Khulna Tigers sign Arif Ahmed for BPL 2024
The Bangladesh Premier League (BPL)preparations have started. And a few days later, the tournament will be playedon the field. Khulna Tigers have brought Arif Ahmed to the team jus
Khulna Tigers sign Nahid Rana and Oshane Thomas for BPL 2024
The Bangladesh Premier League(BPL) is knocking at the door. Khulna Tigers have signed the young local pacerNahid Rana and the Caribbean pacer Oshane Thomas into the team in the mid
I will try to do something good for the country if I can: Nahid Rana
North Zone won the BCL One Dayformat final. Shahadat Hossain Dipu's century for the East Zone went in vain.Pritom Kumar and captain Akbar Ali scored a pair of half-centuries to win
Over BDT 16 lakh prizemoney in BCL
North Zone defeated East Zone by4 wickets in the final of the ODI edition of the Bangladesh Cricket League(BCL). Nahid Rana contributed to North Zone's win with outstanding bowling
NCL 2022: Top 10 batters and bowlers
Rangpur division have won the24th edition of the National Cricket League (NCL). Dhaka Metro have moved up tothe first tier and Chattogram division has fallen to the second tier. Th
Mushfiqur hits century in NCL, Rajshahi eyeing for huge lead
Experienced Bangladesh cricketerMushfiqur Rahim is playing for Rajshahi in the second-round match of ongoingNational Cricket League (NCL) in Chattogram. After recovering from the i