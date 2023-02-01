
Nagpur News
Jadeja set to join India squad ahead of Australia Tests

Ravindra Jadeja has passed his fitness test at the NCA. He will join the testing squad for the pre-camp in Nagpur on Thursday.Ravindra Jadeja will join the Indian squad at home thi

Australia to have training camp in Bengaluru ahead of first test in Nagpur

After a two-day spin camp in Sydney, Australia will continue its preparations for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Bengaluru. The visiting team will train in the city for 4 days befor

Bumrah ready to play 2nd T20I against Australia in Nagpur

Jasprit Bumrah is currently arguably the best bowler in the world across all formats and he was missed dearly at Mohali where the Indian side failed to defend a mammoth 208 against

