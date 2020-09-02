N Srinivasan News
Raina's return to CSK will be decided by MS Dhoni, management: N Srinivasan
Chennai Super Kings cricketer Suresh Raina pulled out of the tournament due to personal reasons. In a recent development, Raina had a chat with CSK boss N Srinivasan and it has bee
Shashank Manohar has been anti-Indian: N Srinivasan
Shashank Manohar has announced his resignation after holding the post of ICC chairman for two consecutive terms. N Srinivasan, former president of the Board of Control for Cricket
Dhoni hesitated to include Kohli into the side in 2008
Former Indian selector Dilip Vengsarkar recently revealed that MS Dhoni was not ready to include Virat Kohli into the national side in 2008.Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni are two pillars
Dhoni to be retained by CSK in IPL 2021 auction
There may be thousands questions over Mahendra Singh Dhoni's international career with Team India, but one thing is for sure that he is going to play for Chennai Super Kings in IPL
Srinivasan talks about MS Dhoni's future with CSK
It is no secret that MS Dhoni has truly changed the face, dimension and complexion of Indian cricket since his entry. He then went on to create a massive legacy and a huge reputati
Srinivasan not eligible to represent BCCI in ICC meet
N Srinivasan, the former president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) cannot represent the board at the next meeting of the International Cricket Council (ICC), sa