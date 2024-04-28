Muttiah Muraitharan News
The problem in India is that most spinners are not spinning the ball: Muralitharan
With his recent remarks on Indianspinners, legendary Sri Lankan spinner Muttiah Muralitharan, the strategy coachof Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the Indian Premier League (IPL 2024)
Anderson reaches 600 wickets milestone as England seal the series
With a draw in the final match of three match test series between England and visiting Pakistan, England picked the series as their own in 1-0 difference. Besides England series wi
Dhoni would clap for the bowler when a good ball was hit for a six: Muttiah Muralitharan
Legendary Sri Lanka spin wizard Muttiah Muralitharan heaped praise on India-wicket batsman MS Dhoni for his capabilities as a Skipper. Murali revealed that the best part about Dhon
No Kohli, No Dhoni in Chawla's all time best Test XI
Indian leg-spinner Piyush Chawla picked a surprise XI for all time best Test sauad, on Saturday. Although Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni are regarded as the two of the finest player in m
Muralitharan's 8-wicket challenge to Sangakkara in his last Test
Former Sri Lanka spin Wizard, Muttiah Muralitharan is regarded as a legend of spin bowling in the cricket. The former spinner retired from cricket with 800 Test wickets milestone.
Anderson becomes the highest wicket taking fast bowler in Test history
With 564 wickets, James Anderson became the highest wicket taking seamer in the history of Test cricket.In the fifth and final day at the Oval, English pacer James Anderson has sur
No comparison between Muralitharan and Ashwin: Bangladesh batting coach
Bangladesh's batting coach Thilan Samaraweera said that there can't be any comparison between Muttiah Muralitharan and Ravichandran Ashwin in a strait-jacketed manner. However the