Muttiah Muraitharan News
thumb

The problem in India is that most spinners are not spinning the ball: Muralitharan

With his recent remarks on Indianspinners, legendary Sri Lankan spinner Muttiah Muralitharan, the strategy coachof Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the Indian Premier League (IPL 2024)

thumb

Anderson reaches 600 wickets milestone as England seal the series

With a draw in the final match of three match test series between England and visiting Pakistan, England picked the series as their own in 1-0 difference. Besides England series wi

thumb

Dhoni would clap for the bowler when a good ball was hit for a six: Muttiah Muralitharan

Legendary Sri Lanka spin wizard Muttiah Muralitharan heaped praise on India-wicket batsman MS Dhoni for his capabilities as a Skipper. Murali revealed that the best part about Dhon

thumb

No Kohli, No Dhoni in Chawla's all time best Test XI

Indian leg-spinner Piyush Chawla picked a surprise XI for all time best Test sauad, on Saturday. Although Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni are regarded as the two of the finest player in m

thumb

Muralitharan's 8-wicket challenge to Sangakkara in his last Test

Former Sri Lanka spin Wizard, Muttiah Muralitharan is regarded as a legend of spin bowling in the cricket. The former spinner retired from cricket with 800 Test wickets milestone.

thumb

Anderson becomes the highest wicket taking fast bowler in Test history

With 564 wickets, James Anderson became the highest wicket taking seamer in the history of Test cricket.In the fifth and final day at the Oval, English pacer James Anderson has sur

thumb

No comparison between Muralitharan and Ashwin: Bangladesh batting coach

Bangladesh's batting coach Thilan Samaraweera said that there can't be any comparison between Muttiah Muralitharan and Ravichandran Ashwin in a strait-jacketed manner. However the

