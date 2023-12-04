Murshida Khatun News
Murshida, Shorna star in Bangladesh's memorable win against South Africa
Bangladesh women’s team got anunforgettable victory by beating South Africa by 13 runs in the first T20Imatch on the tour of South Africa. With such a victory, Bangladesh took a 1-
Bangladesh women beat New Zealand XI by 7 wickets
Bangladesh women's teamrestricted the New Zealand XI to 125 runs after batting first on Wednesday(November 30). In reply, the Tigers reached the target with 12 balls and 7wickets i
Fariha Trisna's hat-trick gives Bangladesh 88-run victory against Malaysia
Bangladesh women's team defeatedthe Malaysia women's team by a huge margin of 88 runs in the ongoing Women'sAsia Cup. With this victory, the Tigers won their second match in thetou
Bangladesh women's team reach final of T20 World Cup Qualifier and qualify for main stage
Bangladesh women’s team beatThailand women’s team by 11 runs in the second semi-final of the ICC Women'sT20 World Cup Qualifier to reach the final. At the same time, the Tigers hav
Bangladesh women's team register another easy win to reach semi-finals
Bangladesh women’s team have registeredanother win in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier on Wednesday (September21) in Abu Dhabi and ended the group stage with hundred percent
Bangladesh women's team start qualifier with 14-run win
Bangladesh women’s team have gotoff to a good start by defeating Ireland women’s team in their first match ofthe ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier. Bangladesh won by 14 runs with
Bangladesh win three in three to set up decider vs SL
The battle for eighth and last position of Commonwealth Games' Women's Cricket T20 comes down to Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka. The Tigresses have beaten Scotland to seal their third win
South Africa Emerging rattled for 92, Bangladesh seal series
Bangladesh Emerging Women have taken an unassailable 3-0 lead in the five-match series against South Africa Emerging Women's team. The hosts dominated in the third ODI to take a si
Bangladesh's Murshida in top 20 women cricketers of this decade
ESPNcricinfo, a popular sports news website exclusively for the game of cricket, has revealed a list of the 20 best women cricketers for the 2020s who will rule this decade. Murshi