Muhammad Waseem News
UAE clinch 11-run win against Afghanistan to level series
United Arab Emirates (UAE) have defeatedAfghanistan by 11 runs in the second T20I full of thrill and drama. As aresult, the series is now tied at 1-1.UAE won the toss and elected t
New York Strikers’ Gurbaz, Narine extend Team Abu Dhabi's losing streak to six out of six matches
New York Strikers’ openerRahmanullah Gurbaz’s knock of 41 and Sunil Narine’s spell of 2 for 16 pushedTeam Abu Dhabi to their sixth defeat in six matches through a 24 runs win inthe
New York Strikers win low-scoring intense battle over Northern Warriors
A spirited bowling display by NewYork Strikers restricted Northern Warriors to 88 for 3 in 10 overs. NorthernWarriors, however, refused to surrender easily and fought till the last
Bangla Tigers start Abu Dhabi T10 2023 with a defeat
New York Strikers restrictedBangla Tigers to 101 for 7 in 10 overs and recorded an impressive eight-wicketwin in the fifth match of the Abu Dhabi T10 at the Zayed Cricket Stadium.
All round performance from UAE aids them thump New Zealand for the first time in international Cricket
United Arab Emirates thumped New Zealand by 7 wickets with 23 balls to spare on Sunday (20th August). Aayn Afaz Khan's brilliant bowling followed by some exceptional batting from M
Paul Stirling's majestic 162 aids Ireland win their first match in the tournament
Ireland have their first win in the tournament by beating UAE with a massive margin of 138 runs on Thursday (27th June) at Bulawayo Athletic Club, Bulawayo.Earlier the day, United
Waseem’s defiant knock carries New York Strikers into the final of Abu Dhabi T10
New York Strikers booked theirplace in the final of the sixth edition of the Abu Dhabi T10 through awell-fought four-wicket win over Morrisville SAMP Army in the Qualifier 1 matchh
Wahab Riaz, Muhammad Waseem help New York Strikers strike down Team Abu Dhabi
Wahab Riaz’s fine three wicketspell and opener Muhammad Waseem’s unbeaten 45 helped New York Strikers strikedown Team Abu Dhabi in the 28th match on the tenth day of the Abu Dhabi
Chief selector Wasim reveals why Fawad was dropped fromEngland Tests
Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chief Selector Muhammad Wasim has commented on the decision to drop middle-order batsman Fawad Alam for the forthcoming Test series against England.Pak
Afif's unbeaten 77 guides Bangladesh to 7-run win in first T20I
Bangladesh have beaten United ArabEmirates (UAE) in the first T20I by 7 runs on Sunday (September 25) in Dubai.After posting an average target of 159 runs, Bangladesh bowlers did v