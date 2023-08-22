Most Ducks News
Mujeeb Ur Rahman becomes the first spinner to get Babar Azam on a duck
Pakistan captain Babar Azam registered his 16th duck in international cricket in the opener of the ODI series against Afghanistan at the Mahinda Rajapaksa International Stadium in
Dinesh Karthik equals Rohit Sharma's record for most ducks in IPL history
RCB's wicketkeeper batter Dinesh Karthik did not appear to be at his best in the ongoing 2023 IPL. In the RCB vs. DC game on April 15, Dinesh Karthik recorded his 16th IPL duck.Din