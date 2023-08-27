
Morrisville Unity News
thumb

Hafeez, Perera help Texas Chargers knock Morrisville Unity out of US Masters T10

The former Pakistan captainMohammad Hafeez was in sublime form with the bat, and played a blinder as theTexas Chargers defeated Morrisville Unity by 8 wickets in the Eliminator, in

thumb

US Masters T10 League 2023 playoffs schedule confirmed

New York Warriors finished at thetop of the points table after defeating Morrisville Unity by 33 runs in thelast league match of the US Masters T10 League at the Central Broward Re

thumb

Corey Anderson's all-round show gives Morrisville Unity dominating 55-run win

Ace New Zealander Corey Andersonput on a big show for the Morrisville Unity as he top-scored with the bat andpicked 4 wickets, to help his side register a 55-run win against the Ne

thumb

Sreesanth's 4-fer goes in vain as Hafeez guides Texas Chargers to their second win

Mohammed Hafeez picked up impressivefigures of 3/10 as the Texas Chargers defeated the Morrisville Unity by 34 runsin the US Masters T10 League at the Central Broward Regional Park

thumb

Aaron Finch's 63* goes in vain as Morrisville Unity go to the top of table

The Morrisville Unity picked uptheir second win of the US Masters T10 League after defeating CaliforniaKnights by seven wickets at Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground

thumb

Morrisville Unity defeat New Jersey Triton's in US Masters T10 League

Morrisville Unity picked up theirfirst victory of the tournament after defeating New Jersey Triton's by 6wickets in the US Masters T10 League at the Central Broward Regional ParkSt

thumb

thumb

Richard Levi stars in New York Warriors' win against Morrisville Unity in US Masters T10 League

The New York Warriors defeatedMorrisville Unity by 6 runs in the US Masters T10 League at Lauderhill, Floridaon Friday. The New York Warriors posted 124/3 in their 10 overs before

thumb

American sports stars acquire stake in US Masters T10 League teams

The US Masters T10 League hasreceived a major boost with three American sports stars acquiring equity stakesin the US Masters T10 League franchises.Dallas Mavericks NBA star Maxi K

