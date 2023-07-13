Moises Henriques News
Steve Smith joins Washington Freedom as ambassador in MLC
One of modern cricket's greats,Steve Smith, has been named as an ambassador for the Washington Freedom ofMajor League Cricket (MLC).Steve Smith is widely consideredto be one of the
The Moises Henriques Chapter : Domestic & International Career, Facts & Figure
Moises Constantino Henriques (born 1 February 1987) is a Portuguese-born Australian professional cricketer who plays for Australia, New South Wales and the Sydney Sixers.He is a ri
BBL: Henriques disappointed after CA ruled Smith not eligible for BBL Finals
Sydney Sixers skipper Moises Henriques has described Cricket Australia's decision not to allow Steven Smith to play in the BBL final as "disappointing" and "sad for cricket".Smith'
Australia's learnings from Bangladesh series ahead of T20 World Cup
Australiawere heavily dominated by Bangladesh in their recent five-match T20I series where the homeside won the series convincingly with a margin of 4-1. Let’s have a deep diveinto
Moises terms Bangladesh's condition as 'alien'
Australia, the superpower ofworld cricket, are struggling with the unaccustomed wicket of Bangladesh.Cricketers who have been playing in various T20 leagues around the world haveno
Very disappointing: Wade after another dismal performance
In the second match of the seriestoo, Australia surrendered helplessly in front of the Bangladeshi bowlers. Buttoday, not only spinners, but also two Bangladeshi fast bowlers- Must
Tim Paine invited at The Chappell Foundation dinner
The Australian Test Captain Tim Paine will be the special guest for The Chappell Foundation at its 4th Annual Dinner at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) on May 12. This was revealed
Sean Abbott ruled out of 1st Test; replacement announced
Ahead of the Day-Night Adelaide Test against India, the Australian team will miss the services of Sean Abbott who has been ruled out of the first Test due to a mid-calf-strain.The
Starc out of T20I series against India
Australian star fast bowler Mitchell Starc has withdrawn his name from Australia squad and for this he’ll miss the last two matches of Dettol T20I series against India. He dropped
India kickstart T20I series with a comprehensive win
India are off to a positive start to the three-match T20I series against Australia, by beating the host by 11 runs in the series opener at Manuka Oval, Canberra.India's long tour t
VIDEO: Shardul Thakur stares at Moises Henriques; video goes viral
The Indian cricket team made a couple of changes ahead of the third and final match of the three-match ODI series. The right-arm pacer, Navdeep Saini who was smashed by the Aussies
Cameron Green called up for India ODIs and T20Is
Cricket Australia named an 18-man squad for the upcoming home ODI and T20I series between India which will start on November 27.The entire cricketing world is busy with the Indian