  • Mohinder Amarnath
Mohinder Amarnath News
thumb

Arun Jaitley's bronze statue to be erected today

Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) is all set to erect Arun Jaitley's bronze statue at the Stadium on 28th December, the birth anniversary of the late politician, who pa

thumb

Not easy for Bumrah and Pandya to recover fast: Amarnath

Former Indian all-rounder Mohinder Amarnath recently drew attention when he said that players of any team shouldn't pick and choose matches of their own choice, stressing on the fa

thumb

Dhoni must play domestic cricket: Amarnath

Mahendra Singh Dhoni and other senior cricketers must play domestic cricket to be eligible for selection in the Indian national team, said former India all-rounder and selector Moh

thumb

14 year old Indian kid slams unbeaten 556 run knock

14 year old Indian kid Priyanshu Moliya slammed an unbeaten 556 runs in a two day match.Priyanshu, playing for Mohinder Lala Amarnath Cricket Academy stole the limelight when he hi

