Rashid says Gujarat is missing Shami in the ongoing IPL
Afghanistan spinner Rashid Khansays that Gujarat Titans (GT) are missing their ace pacer Mohammed Shami’sservice in the ongoing season of the Indian Premier League (IPL).Shami's kn
Mohammed Shami ruled out of IPL 2024
Indian pacer Mohammed Shami hasbeen suffering from injuries since the last ODI World Cup. The return wassupposed to be in the ongoing series against England. But he is not playing
Mohammed Shami to miss India's first two England Tests
Due to the fact that MohammedShami has not yet fully recovered from his ankle injury, the Indian squad hasbeen dealt a significant blow. The fast bowler Mohammed Shami will not be
Mitchell gets nomination alongside 3 Indians for ICC Men's ODI Cricketer of the Year 2023
The year 2023 has ended.Cricketers have had a busy time in this year's ODI World Cup. ICC is going toreward the best cricketers of 2023 according to the rules at the beginning of20
Avesh Khan added to India squad for second Test
Avesh Khan, a fast bowler who hasnot yet been capped, has joined India's team for the second Test match againstSouth Africa. This comes only one day after South Africa defeated Ind
ICC World Cup 2023: List of highest wicket-takers
India pacer Mohammed Shami wasnot in the playing XI in the first four matches. After getting the opportunity Shamiwas in tremendous form throughout the whole ODI World Cup. He is t
How "desi training" helps Mohammed Shami to evolve as a lethal bowler
Indian pacer Mohammad Shami, whowon the Player of the Match for his 7/57 in the first Semi Final against NewZealand in the ongoing World Cup is the best bowling analysis by an Indi
A cricket stadium to be built in Mohammed Shami's village
Pacer Mohammed Shami has played aleading role in taking India to the final by taking 23 wickets in the WorldCup. In the semi-final as well, Shami showed great skill, taking 7 wicke
9 cricketers selected for ODI World Cup 2023 Player of the Tournament award
The much-awaited final of the ICCODI World Cup is on Sunday (November 19). Everyone is looking forward to watchingthe champion team, the best batter-bowler, and the best player fro
Harbhajan Singh reacts after Mohammed Shami becomes India's leading wicket-taker in World Cups
Harbhajan Singh reserved the highest respect for Mohammed Shami for his incredible form in ODI World Cups. Shami who played only three games out of seven in the ongoing edition of
"Very happy" - Mohammed Shami reacts after becoming India's leading wicket-taker in World Cups
Veteran fast bowler Mohammed Shami couldn't be any happier upon scripting history by becoming theleading wicket-taker for India in the ODI World Cups. The experienced campaigner ac
Watch: Shami's unique celebration for bowling coach after his fifer goes viral
India's veteran fast bowler Mohammed Shami etched his name into the record books when he became the leading wicket-taker for India in the ICC ODI World Cups with 45 wickets to his