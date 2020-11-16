
Mohammad Yusuf News
thumb

Tamim teaches Pakistani cricketers Bengali

Tamim Iqbal is now in Karachi for the Pakistan Super League (PSL) final. The ODI captain of Bangladesh team is playing the play-offs of the tournament currently for Lahore Qalandar

thumb

Mohammad Yousuf angry on PCB for allowing families ahead of India clash

Pakistan former captain Mohammad Yousuf responded harshly with the Pakistan Cricket Board's decision of allowing families of the players to stay ahead of the much-awaited match aga

thumb

When Harbhajan and Mohammad Yousuf were ready to fight with forks in hand!

A couple of days to pass before India and Pakistan will meet in another marquee clash in World Cup. So how does stress and anxiety of far stretched rivalry cause to rise the barome

thumb

'Pakistani batsmen are selfish' - Mohammad Yusuf

Although Pakistan got victory against West Indies and will directly play in the World Cup, former Pakistan national team captain Mohammad Yusuf believes, Pakistan team cannot go fo

