Azhar Mahmood has been appointed as Pakistan's head coach
Another major change in the coaching staff of the Pakistan cricket team. Former country all-rounder Azhar Mahmood has been named as the head coach of the Pakistan cricket team for
Pakistan selectors Yousuf, Razzaq to serve as coach in New Zealand T20Is
In preparation for this month'shome T20I series against New Zealand, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has decidedto appoint Abdul Razzaq as assistant coach and Muhammad Yousuf as i
PCB announces 7-member selection panel
After a few days, Pakistancricket felt the wind of change. This time Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) hasfocused on strengthening the selection panel. The newly announced selectioncomm
Mohammad Yousuf backs Babar Azam
Pakistan could not perform asexpected in the Asia Cup, World Cup. Babar Azam left the leadership of threeformats after the World Cup. He is not in rhythm for a long time with the b
Mohammad Yousuf appoints as Pakistan U19 head coach
Former Pakistan batsman Mohammad Yousuf has been appointed as the head coach of Pakistan U19 by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).The Pakistan Cricket Board today confirmed the appo
Mohammad Yousuf bold predictions says Pakistan could win ODI World Cup in India
Former Test cricketer Mohammad Yousuf believes the Pakistan team has the potential to win the upcoming 2023 ODI World Cup, due to be held in India later this year.Former Pakistani
Babar can break all the records as a captain and as a cricketer: Misbah
Among the cricketers currentlyplaying, Pakistan's biggest star is undoubtedly Babar Azam. Babar, who has ledPakistan in all three formats, is in good form with the bat. Pakistan wo
Babar Azam can break my Test record, says Mohammad Yousuf
Former Pakistan cricketer Mohammad Yousuf praised Pakistan captain Babar Azam for his brilliant performances and service to the national team.Former Pakistan captain Mohammad Yousu
Mohammad Yousuf skip the Afghanistan tour for personal reasons
Pakistan's batting advisor Mohammad Yousuf will not travel with the national team to the United Arab Emirates for the T20I series against Afghanistan for personal reasons.Mohammad
Mohammad Yousuf to be named Pakistan’s interim head coach
Former Pakistani cricketer Muhammad Yousuf is set to be named interim head coach of the men's national team for the upcoming T20I series against Afghanistan, according to sources.F
Forget 360, can they even play 180 degree? - Wasim Akram questions Pakistan's batting
Former Pakistan captain andlegendary cricketer Wasim Akram has questioned the skill of Pakistan's batters.The former left-arm pacer doubts whether they can play shots all over the
Pakistan Cricket Board set to appoint Mohammad Yousuf as "permanent" batting coach
The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has decided to appoint Mohammad Yousuf as the national team's permanent batting coach.After improving the team's batting performance, the Pakistan