Mohammad Shiraj News
Bumrah rested for ODIs in Australia and T20Is in New Zealand
India are over the moon taking away the Test series victory from Australia after 71 years. The star of the show in the just completed Australia Test triumph of India Jasprit Bumrah
Shiraj - Hyderabad's Slumdog Millionaire of IPL auction - 2017
Mohammad Shiraj – a name that was precisely unfamiliar just a day ago, now has become viral after the tenth edition of IPL auction held at Bengaluru on Monday; the uncapped fast bo