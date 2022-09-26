
Mohammad Sharif News
thumb

Bangladesh Legends get points for the first time in Road Safety World Series

The match between BangladeshLegends and India Legends of Road Safety World Series has been abandoned due torain on Sunday (September 22). Both the teams get two points.Chasing 122

thumb

Bangladesh's popular face Mohammad Sharif to retire from cricket

Mohammad Sharif-one of the most popular names in Bangladesh cricket. The all-rounder has showed blistering performance for many times in domestic cricket. He also played for Bangla

thumb

Bangladesh spinner Abdur Razzak makes history in first-class cricket

Abdur Razzak touched the 500-wicket milestone in January last year as the first ever bowler in Bangladesh. This time he has broken his own record to get himself out of the catch.Ra

thumb

Hattrick-man Sharif wants to don in national colours again

His age may have touched the alarming figure of 33, but so what? Mohammad Sharif still has the same hunger for hauling wickets with the ball in hand. And he has once again shown hi

