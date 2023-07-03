Mohammad Shahzad News
Afghanistan announce squad for T20I series against Bangladesh
Afghanistan have called up batsmen Mohammad Shahzad and Hazratullah Zazai to their 16-man squad for the two-game Twenty20 International series against Bangladesh later this month.a
The Mohammad Shahzad Chapter : Domestic & International Career, Facts & Figure
Mohammad Shahzad Mohammadi (born 10 January 1988) is an Afghan cricketer. He is a right-handed opening batsman who also plays as a wicketkeeper. In August 2009 he made his internat
BCB reprimands Shahzad for smoking on the field
Minister Dhaka's Afghan recruit Mohammad Shahzad has been reprimanded and handed demerit point by the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) for smoking on the field.Shahzad puffs out a sm
Ton-up Tamim outclasses Sylhet, Simmons' 116 in vain
For the second time inBangladesh Premier League (BPL) history two players have scored a hundred in the match, as Tamim Iqbal's Minister Dhaka have triumphed over Lendl Simmons' Syl
Girls say I am cute: Shahzad
Wicket-keeper batsman Mohammad Shahzad has gone viral online answering a question regarding his. The Afghan gave a funny reply saying, Girls say him cute.Girls say I am cute: Shahz
T20 World Cup: India, England, South Africa, Afghanistan shine in warm-up matches
India, England, South Africa andAfghanistan have won their ICC T20 World Cup 2021 warm-up matches against Australia,New Zealand, Pakistan and West Indies respectively on Wednesday
Tamim gets NOC to play in EPL
Bangladesh star batsman TamimIqbal has made himself unavailable for the upcoming T20 World Cup a few days ago.So, as expected he’s not in the T20 World Cup squad of Bangladesh whic
BPL 2019-20: Shane Watson to join Rangpur Rangers
Rangpur Rangers lost all four matches in the ongoing Bangabandhu Bangladesh Premier League (BBPL) 2019. That’s why Australia's one of the finest all-rounder Shane Watson has been b
Watch: Shapoor Zadran pushes away Shahzad in hilarious send-off in T10 League 2019
During the tenth match of the ongoing Abu Dhabi T10 League between Karnataka Tuskers and Deccan Gladiators, Tuskers' pacer Shapoor Zadran pushed away Gladiators' opening batsman Mo
Shahzad suspended for one year from all forms of cricket
Afghanistan opener Mohammad Shahzad has been banned for one year by the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) from all forms of cricket.Things starting to get worse for the Afghanistan w
ACB suspend Shahzad indefinitely
Mohammad Shahzad was sent back home during the World Cup stating that he was injured. But Shahzad confirmed that he was not injured as soon as he was sent back home.Dark days seem
Shahzad claims himself fit after being ruled out
Star Afghanistan wicket-keeper batsman Mohammad Shahzad has been ruled out of the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup as the cricket board declared him unfit and included a replacement.H