
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
Developed By Coder71 Ltd.







  • Home
  • Mohammad Shahzad
Mohammad Shahzad News
thumb

Afghanistan announce squad for T20I series against Bangladesh

Afghanistan have called up batsmen Mohammad Shahzad and Hazratullah Zazai to their 16-man squad for the two-game Twenty20 International series against Bangladesh later this month.a

thumb

The Mohammad Shahzad Chapter : Domestic & International Career, Facts & Figure

Mohammad Shahzad Mohammadi (born 10 January 1988) is an Afghan cricketer. He is a right-handed opening batsman who also plays as a wicketkeeper. In August 2009 he made his internat

thumb

BCB reprimands Shahzad for smoking on the field

Minister Dhaka's Afghan recruit Mohammad Shahzad has been reprimanded and handed demerit point by the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) for smoking on the field.Shahzad puffs out a sm

thumb

Ton-up Tamim outclasses Sylhet, Simmons' 116 in vain

For the second time inBangladesh Premier League (BPL) history two players have scored a hundred in the match, as Tamim Iqbal's Minister Dhaka have triumphed over Lendl Simmons' Syl

thumb

Girls say I am cute: Shahzad

Wicket-keeper batsman Mohammad Shahzad has gone viral online answering a question regarding his. The Afghan gave a funny reply saying, Girls say him cute.Girls say I am cute: Shahz

thumb

T20 World Cup: India, England, South Africa, Afghanistan shine in warm-up matches

India, England, South Africa andAfghanistan have won their ICC T20 World Cup 2021 warm-up matches against Australia,New Zealand, Pakistan and West Indies respectively on Wednesday

thumb

Tamim gets NOC to play in EPL

Bangladesh star batsman TamimIqbal has made himself unavailable for the upcoming T20 World Cup a few days ago.So, as expected he’s not in the T20 World Cup squad of Bangladesh whic

thumb

BPL 2019-20: Shane Watson to join Rangpur Rangers

Rangpur Rangers lost all four matches in the ongoing Bangabandhu Bangladesh Premier League (BBPL) 2019. That’s why Australia's one of the finest all-rounder Shane Watson has been b

thumb

Watch: Shapoor Zadran pushes away Shahzad in hilarious send-off in T10 League 2019

During the tenth match of the ongoing Abu Dhabi T10 League between Karnataka Tuskers and Deccan Gladiators, Tuskers' pacer Shapoor Zadran pushed away Gladiators' opening batsman Mo

thumb

Shahzad suspended for one year from all forms of cricket

Afghanistan opener Mohammad Shahzad has been banned for one year by the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) from all forms of cricket.Things starting to get worse for the Afghanistan w

thumb

ACB suspend Shahzad indefinitely

Mohammad Shahzad was sent back home during the World Cup stating that he was injured. But Shahzad confirmed that he was not injured as soon as he was sent back home.Dark days seem

thumb

Shahzad claims himself fit after being ruled out

Star Afghanistan wicket-keeper batsman Mohammad Shahzad has been ruled out of the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup as the cricket board declared him unfit and included a replacement.H

app-banner

Subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Home

Matches

Series

Video

Photos

More

More

    
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
    Developed By Coder71 Ltd.