Mohammad Rafique suggests Bangladesh cricketers to learn 'professionalism' from Sikandar Raza
The ninth season of the BangladeshPremier League (BPL) will start from January 6. Zimbabwean cricketer SikandarRaza reached Dhaka on Tuesday night ahead of BPL. The next day, his t
Taijul, second Bangladeshi to take 150 Test wickets
Bangladesh spinner Taijul Islamis the second Bangladeshi cricketer to take 150 wickets in the longest formatof the cricket. Another spinner Shakib Al Hasan has made this feat befor
The Mohammad Rafique Chapter : Domestic & International Career, Facts & Figure
Mohammed Rafique (born 5 September 1970) is a Bangladeshi cricket coach and former cricketer who played all formats of cricket.Mohammad Rafique is a cricketer who plays for the Ban
Mashrafe makes himself unavailable at beginning of DPL
The country's most prestigious domestic event, Dhaka Premier League (DPL), will start on May 31. However, fast bowler Mashrafe Bin Mortaza will not be available from the start of t
Rafique wants local coaches for national team
Although many established cricket teams in the world are now giving preference to local coaches, Bangladesh still find relief in foreign coaches. The coaching staff of the national
Record will inspire me to do better in coming days: Miraz
Mehidy Hasan Miraz has become the fastest bowler among Bangladesh cricketers to take 100th Test wicket. The young all-rounder says that this record will inspire him to do better in
Miraz, fastest bowler to take 100 Test wickets for Bangladesh
Mehidy Hasan Miraz has become the fourth Bangladeshi to take 100 wickets in Test cricket. Earlier, Mohammad Rafique, Shakib Al Hasan and Taijul Islam have touched the milestone of
Bulbul picks all time best ODI XI for Bangladesh
It's has not been so long, Bangladesh has steeped in the international cricket arena. But in the meantime, many legends have been born, who have taken the country's name to anothe
Sujon picks all time best ODI XI for Bangladesh
Bangladesh is one of the superpower in modern cricket now a days. Although the Tigers are struggling with the other two formats, but the advancement with the one day international
Bangladesh legendary cricketer Ramchand Goala passes away
Bangladeshi legendary cricketer Ramchand Goala has passed away this morning (Friday) at his home in Mymensingh. He was 79 years old at the time of his death.On June 9, Ramchand Goa
Ashraful picks his all-time Bangladesh ODI XI
Mohammad Ashraful is the witness and hero of many first victories of Bangladesh. He played in 22 yards with three generations of Bangladesh cricket. Recently he has revealed his be
Bashar picks his best test playing XI
Bangladeshi selector and former Skipper Habibul Bashar Sumon has revealed his best test playing Squad. The former skipper, who has played 50 tests for Bangladesh has sorted the pla